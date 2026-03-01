Left Menu

Operation Epic Fury: Trump's High-Stakes Gamble in Iran

Donald Trump's military aggression in Iran, dubbed 'Operation Epic Fury,' marks a critical moment in his presidency. By targeting Iran's leadership, including the possible death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Trump aims to force regime change. However, this move risks escalating regional conflict and raises significant political and strategic questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 03:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 03:11 IST
In a bold military maneuver, President Donald Trump has launched 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran, marking a pivotal moment in his foreign policy legacy. The large-scale offensive targets Iran's regime, with reports suggesting the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The operation, executed alongside Israel, signifies a shift from Trump's previously preferred swift, limited engagements to a potentially prolonged conflict in the Middle East. Despite expert warnings of possible regional escalation, Trump insists the campaign aims to eliminate Iran's ballistic missile threat and incite regime change.

Analysts remain skeptical. Trump's decision, prompting retaliation from Iran, mirrors past military endeavors based on contested intel, notably the 2003 Iraq invasion. Amid domestic pressures and upcoming elections, the president's focus on foreign confrontations further complicates his political landscape.

