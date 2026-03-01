AI Rift: Anthropic vs. Pentagon Sparks Major Showdown

An intense conflict between the Pentagon and artificial intelligence company Anthropic has erupted, bringing military AI usage into the spotlight. This week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth terminated Anthropic's work with the Pentagon, citing national security concerns.

President Donald Trump and Hegseth accused Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, of potentially endangering national security, utilizing legislation designed to address foreign threats. As Anthropic prepares for a legal battle, the situation offers new opportunities for OpenAI, which has seized the chance to partner with the Pentagon.

Anthropic's designation as a supply chain risk will terminate its lucrative contracts with defense partners, drastically impacting the industry and setting new precedents for tech governance. The unfolding situation may significantly influence the landscape of AI application in military contexts.