Maharashtra Government Staff Benefit from Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp

A significant Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp was held in Mumbai's MLA Hostel, offering essential healthcare services to Maharashtra government employees. Organized by Jijau Social Foundation, with the Chief Minister's support, the camp prioritized accessibility to medical screenings and wellness initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to community health.

Maharashtra Government Staff Benefit from Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp
Public Health Service via Jijau Social Foundation - An Inspiring Presence by Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable Free Mega Health and Eye Check-up Camp was held at Mumbai's MLA Hostel, Akarwadi, H.T. Parekh Marg, dedicated to the health of Maharashtra government employees. The initiative, spearheaded by the Jijau Social Foundation and the Jayanti Mahotsav Committee, was supported by the Hon. Chief Minister's Secretariat Medical Assistance Fund.

The camp drew widespread participation from various departments, providing much-needed healthcare in today's hectic lifestyle. Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, commended the effort, underscoring its transformative impact on public service.

Key offerings included computerized eye check-ups, free spectacle distribution, and medical screenings covering multiple health concerns. More than 500 employees benefited, receiving over 200 spectacles and 250 free medications, thanks to the diligent efforts of volunteers and healthcare workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

