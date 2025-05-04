Left Menu

Railway Revamp: Pune-Nashik Project and Station Upgrades Set to Transform Transportation

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the finalization of the realignment plan for the Pune-Nashik railway project, awaiting Maharashtra's approval. Concerns arose over the original alignment's impact on the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope. Redevelopment plans for Pune railway station and five others plus new express trains were also disclosed.

Updated: 04-05-2025 08:47 IST
The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the finalization of the realignment plan for the Pune-Nashik railway project, emphasizing the need for Maharashtra government's approval to proceed. This development highlights efforts to address scientific concerns surrounding the original route's proximity to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT).

Concerns were raised by scientists about the train's passage interfering with the GMRT, which is a vital radio observatory operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics under the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research. Therefore, a new route is proposed that will avoid the restricted area near Khodad village, ensuring no disruption to the observatory's operations.

Additionally, Minister Vaishnaw outlined a comprehensive upgrade plan for Pune railway station, which is to be equipped with world-class facilities including four new platforms. Redevelopment proposals for five other stations, along with discussions for a new Vande Bharat train service between Pune and Nagpur, underline the push towards enhancing the region's transportation infrastructure.

Latest News

