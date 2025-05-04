Left Menu

Tragedy on Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Sleeper Bus Crash

A sleeper bus collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, resulting in one fatality and 26 injuries. The accident occurred near Auras early Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Harendra, the truck driver from Punjab. Eleven seriously injured passengers were transferred for advanced treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 04-05-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 12:39 IST
Tragedy on Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Sleeper Bus Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident unfolded on the Lucknow-Agra expressway early Sunday morning when a sleeper bus collided with a truck, leading to the death of one person and injuring 26 others.

The unfortunate crash happened around 1:30 am in the Auras police station area as the bus traveled from Delhi to Gorakhpur, explained Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.

The deceased was identified as Harendra, a 50-year-old truck driver from Punjab. Twelve seriously injured passengers, initially treated at a nearby hospital, were transferred to a trauma center for advanced medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025