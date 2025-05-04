Tragedy on Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Sleeper Bus Crash
A sleeper bus collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra expressway, resulting in one fatality and 26 injuries. The accident occurred near Auras early Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Harendra, the truck driver from Punjab. Eleven seriously injured passengers were transferred for advanced treatment.
A tragic accident unfolded on the Lucknow-Agra expressway early Sunday morning when a sleeper bus collided with a truck, leading to the death of one person and injuring 26 others.
The unfortunate crash happened around 1:30 am in the Auras police station area as the bus traveled from Delhi to Gorakhpur, explained Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.
The deceased was identified as Harendra, a 50-year-old truck driver from Punjab. Twelve seriously injured passengers, initially treated at a nearby hospital, were transferred to a trauma center for advanced medical attention.
