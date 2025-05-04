Tragedy on Lucknow-Agra Expressway: Sleeper Bus Crash

A tragic accident unfolded on the Lucknow-Agra expressway early Sunday morning when a sleeper bus collided with a truck, leading to the death of one person and injuring 26 others.

The unfortunate crash happened around 1:30 am in the Auras police station area as the bus traveled from Delhi to Gorakhpur, explained Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.

The deceased was identified as Harendra, a 50-year-old truck driver from Punjab. Twelve seriously injured passengers, initially treated at a nearby hospital, were transferred to a trauma center for advanced medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)