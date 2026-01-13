Left Menu

Transformation Triumph: Gorakhpur Emerges as a Beacon of Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the remarkable transformation of Gorakhpur since 2017, noting improvements in safety, cleanliness, and development. The Chief Minister attributes these changes to a 'double-engine government' approach, alongside initiatives reducing crime and employment growth, fostering a secure and prosperous environment.

Updated: 13-01-2026 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark contrast to its pre-2017 state, Gorakhpur has witnessed significant advancements in safety, cleanliness, and development, as highlighted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the Gorakhpur Mahotsav's closing ceremony.

Chief Minister Adityanath attributed these remarkable changes to the state's 'double-engine government' strategy, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign's tangible effects. He proudly stated that challenges like encephalitis are now history, and today's Gorakhpur stands as a beacon of transformation.

With enhanced security attracting substantial investments, job creation for youth, and the empowerment of women, Gorakhpur represents progress. The Chief Minister celebrated the cultural and developmental showcase at the Gorakhpur Mahotsav while honoring accomplished individuals with the Gorakhpur Ratna award.

