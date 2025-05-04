Unresolved Issues Delay India-UK Trade Agreements

The anticipated conclusion of three major agreements between India and the UK has hit a snag, sources report. Central to these negotiations are a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), and a Social Security Pact. Despite extensive discussions, certain critical issues remain unresolved, delaying the process.

Recent discussions witnessed Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal meet with UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, in London. However, differences persisted over issues like the BIT's sunset clause, UK's new carbon tax, and data localization policies.

The two nations initially aimed to finalize the negotiations by April 29. However, with disagreements still present, further meetings are anticipated. Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed optimism for an imminent resolution following her dialogue with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

(With inputs from agencies.)