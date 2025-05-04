Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Houthi and Iranian Aggression

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to retaliate against the Houthi rebels and their Iranian backers after a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport. The missile, launched by the Yemeni rebel group, caused panic at the airport. Netanyahu emphasized that these attacks originate from Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Israel intends to retaliate against the Houthi rebels and their Iranian supporters. His comments come in the wake of a missile attack on Israel's main international airport.

The incident occurred when a missile fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group landed near Ben Gurion Airport, leading to panic among passengers as a plume of smoke filled the air.

"Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran," Netanyahu stated on X. He added that Israel would respond to the attack and the Iranian-backed group responsible at a time of its choosing.

