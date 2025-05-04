Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Houthi and Iranian Aggression
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to retaliate against the Houthi rebels and their Iranian backers after a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport. The missile, launched by the Yemeni rebel group, caused panic at the airport. Netanyahu emphasized that these attacks originate from Iran.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:50 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that Israel intends to retaliate against the Houthi rebels and their Iranian supporters. His comments come in the wake of a missile attack on Israel's main international airport.
The incident occurred when a missile fired by the Yemeni Houthi rebel group landed near Ben Gurion Airport, leading to panic among passengers as a plume of smoke filled the air.
"Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran," Netanyahu stated on X. He added that Israel would respond to the attack and the Iranian-backed group responsible at a time of its choosing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks: A Possible Path Forward
Nuclear Diplomacy in Rome: Iran and US Aim to Resolve Atomic Stalemate
UPDATE 1-Iran, US to hold talks in Rome in bid to reach nuclear deal
Engineering Aspirants Shine as 24 Achieve Perfect Scores in JEE (Main)
Fraudulent Job Promises in Thane: Alleged Conman Dupes Aspirants