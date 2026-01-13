Trump's Tariffs: Pressuring Iran Amid Protests

President Donald Trump has taken a bold step by announcing a 25% tariff on Iran's trade partners in response to Tehran's harsh crackdown on anti-government protests, which have led to nearly 600 deaths across the nation.

This move is part of Trump's strategy to hold the Islamic Republic accountable for using deadly force against demonstrators, which he considers a fundamental 'red line' that Iran is moving dangerously close to crossing.

The announced tariffs, which are to take effect immediately, target major economies including China, Brazil, Turkey, and Russia, as the US ratchets up pressure for a change in Iran's behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)