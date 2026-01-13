Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs: Pressuring Iran Amid Protests

President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on Iran's trade partners to pressure Tehran amidst violent protests, demanding a change in Iran's actions against anti-government demonstrators. The tariffs come as part of President Trump's broader strategy to curb Iran's crackdown, affecting countries like China, Brazil, Turkey, and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2026 04:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 04:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has taken a bold step by announcing a 25% tariff on Iran's trade partners in response to Tehran's harsh crackdown on anti-government protests, which have led to nearly 600 deaths across the nation.

This move is part of Trump's strategy to hold the Islamic Republic accountable for using deadly force against demonstrators, which he considers a fundamental 'red line' that Iran is moving dangerously close to crossing.

The announced tariffs, which are to take effect immediately, target major economies including China, Brazil, Turkey, and Russia, as the US ratchets up pressure for a change in Iran's behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

