Tragedy Strikes: Boats Capsize on Wu River During Sudden Storm

A sudden storm capsized four boats on the Wu River in southwestern China, resulting in nine deaths and one missing, according to Chinese state media. Over 80 people were affected by the incident, occurring during a national holiday in Guizhou province's popular tourist area.

In a devastating turn of events, a sudden storm led to the capsizing of four boats on the Wu River in southwestern China, resulting in nine fatalities and one missing person, as per state media reports on Monday.

Over 80 individuals fell into the river during the tragic incident, which occurred in the scenic Guizhou province on Sunday afternoon amidst strong winds, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Although initial reports indicated only two tourist boats were affected, it was later confirmed that four boats were involved.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged an all-out effort to find the missing and assist the injured. Despite efforts to boost safety in transportation, challenges like overloading and lack of safety equipment have persisted, especially during peak holiday periods.

