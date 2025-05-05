IMF Director's Unexpected Exit: Government of India Ends K V Subramanian's Term

The termination of K V Subramanian's Term as Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has surprised many, following an announcement from the Indian government.

Although the reasons for this move, effective April 30, 2025, remain officially unannounced, allegations have emerged concerning potential misconduct related to Subramanian's book, 'India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow's Economic Powerhouse'.

Sources suggest that concerns were raised regarding the promotion of the book, with claims that Subramanian may have used his position to pressure institutions into purchasing it. The IMF awaits the appointment of his successor and continues to work with India in its four-country constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)