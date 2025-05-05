Left Menu

IMF Director's Unexpected Exit: Government of India Ends K V Subramanian's Term

The Indian government has terminated K V Subramanian's position as Executive Director at the IMF six months early. The reasons behind the decision remain undisclosed, but allegations of impropriety involving his book, 'India@100', have surfaced. The IMF looks forward to collaborating with Subramanian's successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:07 IST
  • India

The termination of K V Subramanian's Term as Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has surprised many, following an announcement from the Indian government.

Although the reasons for this move, effective April 30, 2025, remain officially unannounced, allegations have emerged concerning potential misconduct related to Subramanian's book, 'India@100: Envisioning Tomorrow's Economic Powerhouse'.

Sources suggest that concerns were raised regarding the promotion of the book, with claims that Subramanian may have used his position to pressure institutions into purchasing it. The IMF awaits the appointment of his successor and continues to work with India in its four-country constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

