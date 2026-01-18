Left Menu

Banga MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi Resigns Over Sikh Holy Book Controversy

Banga MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi resigned from his position as the chairman of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation, citing hurt and doubt cast over the Rasokhana Shri Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib Gurdwara. His resignation follows controversy surrounding missing copies of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 15:33 IST
Banga MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi announced his resignation as chairman of the Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation, relinquishing his Cabinet status amid controversy over the management of holy scriptures at a local gurdwara.

The resignation follows Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's statement regarding the retrieval of 169 copies of the Guru Granth Sahib, with many lacking official records, leading to public outrage.

Kumar expressed personal distress over allegations directed at the Rasokhana Shri Nabh Kanwal Raja Sahib Gurdwara and called for spiritual clarity and honesty in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

