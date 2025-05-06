Hong Kong's Bold Currency Move: $7.8 Billion Intervention

In a decisive move to maintain its currency stability, Hong Kong's de-facto central bank executed a $7.8 billion intervention on Tuesday. The action aimed to prevent the local currency, the Hong Kong dollar, from strengthening beyond its pegged range against the U.S. dollar.

The Hong Kong dollar is tightly controlled within a band of 7.75 to 7.85 per U.S. dollar, a measure that safeguards against excessive currency fluctuations.

An official from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority confirmed that this intervention will elevate the aggregate balance of the banking system by HK$116.6 billion on May 7, underscoring the authority's commitment to financial stability.

