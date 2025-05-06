India's Media Boom: A $36 Billion Projection by 2027

The Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a compound annual growth rate of 7%, reaching Rs 3.07 trillion (USD 36.1 billion) by 2027, according to a report by Ernst & Young (EY).

In 2024 alone, the sector grew by Rs 81 billion, reaching a valuation of Rs 2.5 trillion (USD 29.4 billion). This surge was largely fueled by new media, including digital platforms and online gaming, which alone increased by Rs 113 billion, boosting their contribution to 41% of total revenues.

Conversely, traditional media formats have struggled, experiencing a 3% revenue decline, while outside-the-home media posted a modest 3% growth. Looking forward, the report suggests AI integration could enhance revenue by 10% and reduce costs by 15%. M&E currently provides 2.8 million jobs, with significant indirect employment in events, music, and content production.

