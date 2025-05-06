New Bus Infrastructure Policy in Uttar Pradesh Spurs Private Investment

In a move to enhance bus infrastructure across Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Tuesday approved a policy aimed at attracting private investments. This initiative is set to systematically develop bus terminals and parks, a decision that emerged from a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The newly minted 'UP Stage Carriage Bus Terminal, Contract Carriage and All India Tourist Bus Park (Establishment and Regulation) Policy, 2025' introduces a regulatory authority led by the District Magistrate. The authority is tasked with reviewing applications and overseeing the establishment of bus terminals and parks.

Private entities are encouraged to invest, provided they meet specific criteria, including a minimum land requirement and financial benchmarks. The policy limits the number of terminals per entity and sets terms for operational rights, with options for renewal based on performance. A framework for addressing grievances is also established under this policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)