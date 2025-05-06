Left Menu

New Bus Infrastructure Policy in Uttar Pradesh Spurs Private Investment

Uttar Pradesh has introduced a policy to boost private investment in bus infrastructure. It establishes a regulatory authority chaired by the District Magistrate to supervise new bus terminals and parks. Private entities can establish limited terminals with a minimum land requirement and are granted 10-year operational rights.

In a move to enhance bus infrastructure across Uttar Pradesh, the state government on Tuesday approved a policy aimed at attracting private investments. This initiative is set to systematically develop bus terminals and parks, a decision that emerged from a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The newly minted 'UP Stage Carriage Bus Terminal, Contract Carriage and All India Tourist Bus Park (Establishment and Regulation) Policy, 2025' introduces a regulatory authority led by the District Magistrate. The authority is tasked with reviewing applications and overseeing the establishment of bus terminals and parks.

Private entities are encouraged to invest, provided they meet specific criteria, including a minimum land requirement and financial benchmarks. The policy limits the number of terminals per entity and sets terms for operational rights, with options for renewal based on performance. A framework for addressing grievances is also established under this policy.

