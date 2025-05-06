Left Menu

Adani Power Clinches 1500 MW Deal Amidst Surging Demand in Uttar Pradesh

Adani Power secures a contract to supply 1,500 MW of electricity from a thermal plant in Uttar Pradesh at Rs 5.383 per kWh, outbidding competitors. The agreement aligns with the state’s rising power demand, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's economic growth and Adani's expanding presence in India's energy sector.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Energy AK Sharma (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for the energy sector, Adani Power has been awarded a contract to supply 1,500 megawatts of electricity from a thermal power plant located in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the state's Minister of Energy, AK Sharma, who highlighted that the electricity would be priced at Rs 5.383 per kilowatt-hour. Adani's competitive pricing emerged as the lowest in a rigorous bidding process involving seven different companies, positioning it to meet the state's growing energy requirements.

Minister Sharma, speaking in Lucknow, detailed the procurement of 1500 MW from a 2x800 MW thermal power project, underscoring the increasing energy demand spurred by economic growth in Uttar Pradesh. The state's peak power demand recently surpassed 30,000 MW, a figure anticipated to remain steady this year.

Adani Power Limited, a part of the diversified Adani Group and one of India's largest private thermal power producers, boasts a power generation capacity of 17,510 MW across various states. The company's recent financial results highlighted a 19.5% increase in power generation to 102.2 billion units for the fiscal year 2024-25, supporting the growing demand and enhancing revenue streams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

