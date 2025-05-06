Left Menu

Shivam: Redefining Mumbai's Luxury Skyline

Aspect Realty has launched Shivam, a premium residential project in Mumbai, set to redefine luxury real estate. The 57-storey tower, located in Worli, offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and city skyline. With strategic design and an investment of Rs. 1,200 crore, it promises attractive returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:39 IST
In a significant development for Mumbai's luxury real estate market, Aspect Realty has announced the launch of its premium residential project, Shivam. Situated in Worli, Mumbai, this project marks a new era of aspirational living.

Shivam, a towering 57-storey residential structure, offers stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city's iconic skyline. Spanning 5,50,000 square feet, it promises a world-class living experience right in the heart of the city.

Set for completion in six years, the Rs. 1,200 crore project aims to generate approximately Rs. 3,850 crore in top-line revenue. With starting prices of Rs. 10 crore per apartment, Shivam is strategically positioned to offer luxurious sea views at competitive rates.

