Shivam: Redefining Mumbai's Luxury Skyline

In a significant development for Mumbai's luxury real estate market, Aspect Realty has announced the launch of its premium residential project, Shivam. Situated in Worli, Mumbai, this project marks a new era of aspirational living.

Shivam, a towering 57-storey residential structure, offers stunning panoramic views of the Arabian Sea and the city's iconic skyline. Spanning 5,50,000 square feet, it promises a world-class living experience right in the heart of the city.

Set for completion in six years, the Rs. 1,200 crore project aims to generate approximately Rs. 3,850 crore in top-line revenue. With starting prices of Rs. 10 crore per apartment, Shivam is strategically positioned to offer luxurious sea views at competitive rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)