Worli hit and run case: Prosecution submits draft charge against former Sena leader Rajesh Shah, son

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The prosecution on Monday submitted its draft charge before a court here in the 2024 BMW hit-and-run case against former Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, his son Mihir Shah and their driver.

Filing of draft charges sets the tone for framing of charges, following which the trial in the case can begin.

It has been filed against the trio for offences under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Motor Vehicles Act and Motor Vehicle Driving Regulation.

The matter will be next heard on January 29, when court is likely to frame charges against the accused.

Mihir Shah (24) was arrested for allegedly ramming his BMW car into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area on July 7, 2024, killing 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhwa and leaving her husband Pradeep injured. Rajesh Shah and their driver Rajrishi Bidawat are accused of allegedly helping Mihir escape after the accident.

While Mihir and Bidwat are in judicial custody, Rajesh Shah is currently out on bail.

