Mysterious 'boiling' phenomenon in Arabian sea sparks concern near Guj coast

Authorities and the fishing community are alarmed by reports of churning and bubbling of seawater off the Gujarat coast, an official in Palghar district said on Monday.

The unusual activity is characterised by massive areas of water continuously churning and bubbling as if ''boiling'', he said, citing videos recorded by fishermen. Vivekanand Kadam, who heads the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell, emphasised the need for a thorough investigation.

''The observed turbulence is highly unusual and warrants immediate attention from specialized marine and industrial agencies,'' he stated.

Since the region is close to sea transport routes and fishing grounds, it is feared that the phenomenon could be due to gas leaks on the seabed, underwater geological activity, or leaking undersea pipelines, Kadam added. The Palghar Disaster Management Cell is currently coordinating with maritime authorities to determine if the churning is a result of natural geological shifts or a man-made industrial accident.

Vessels and fishing boats have been advised to exercise extreme caution when navigating close to the specified coordinates.

