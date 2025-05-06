Left Menu

AgriMile: Revolutionizing India's Agricultural Landscape with Hyperlocal Intelligence

AgriMile, a new platform launched by Last Mile Enterprises and Agribid, aims to transform India's rural farming communities by providing data-driven insights to enhance crop outcomes and economic security. The initiative represents a significant step towards a more inclusive, climate-aware, and digitally connected rural economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:52 IST
AgriMile: Revolutionizing India's Agricultural Landscape with Hyperlocal Intelligence
Last Mile Enterprises and Agribid Launch AgriMile: A Bold Leap Toward Equitable Agriculture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative for India's rural farming communities, Last Mile Enterprises Limited (LME) and Agribid have partnered to unveil AgriMile, a data-driven platform dedicated to empowering underserved farmers with localized insights. Launched at the Sankalpam 2025 event, AgriMile promises to deliver ethical and actionable information on a large scale.

The platform, heralded as a transformative force in agricultural support, combines Agribid's network of 1.5 crore farmers with LME's extensive technological resources. By offering satellite-based crop monitoring, hyperlocal weather forecasts, and multilingual communication, AgriMile is set to enhance agricultural practices and economic security across India's rural landscape.

Priced at a modest Rs500 annually, AgriMile's services aim to reach at least 10% of India's 15 crore farmers, providing them with tools for better decision-making and risk reduction. This initiative not only seeks to improve farm outcomes but also lays the groundwork for a digitally connected and climate-aware agricultural community in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025