AgriMile: Revolutionizing India's Agricultural Landscape with Hyperlocal Intelligence

In a groundbreaking initiative for India's rural farming communities, Last Mile Enterprises Limited (LME) and Agribid have partnered to unveil AgriMile, a data-driven platform dedicated to empowering underserved farmers with localized insights. Launched at the Sankalpam 2025 event, AgriMile promises to deliver ethical and actionable information on a large scale.

The platform, heralded as a transformative force in agricultural support, combines Agribid's network of 1.5 crore farmers with LME's extensive technological resources. By offering satellite-based crop monitoring, hyperlocal weather forecasts, and multilingual communication, AgriMile is set to enhance agricultural practices and economic security across India's rural landscape.

Priced at a modest Rs500 annually, AgriMile's services aim to reach at least 10% of India's 15 crore farmers, providing them with tools for better decision-making and risk reduction. This initiative not only seeks to improve farm outcomes but also lays the groundwork for a digitally connected and climate-aware agricultural community in India.

