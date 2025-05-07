EVA Air Flight Adjustments Amid Airspace Safety Concerns

In a strategic move for passenger safety, Taiwan's EVA Air unveiled changes to its European routes on Wednesday. This decision follows elevated risks in airspace due to recent skirmishes between India and Pakistan.

One such adjustment involves rerouting a Vienna-bound flight, which will now return to its origin point instead of continuing. Additionally, a Taipei to Milan flight will make an unscheduled stopover in Vienna for refueling.

The airline's statement emphasized that these changes are part of a broader effort to maintain safety and reliability amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)