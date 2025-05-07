Left Menu

EVA Air Flight Adjustments Amid Airspace Safety Concerns

EVA Air announced adjustments to its European flight paths to avoid affected airspace due to India-Pakistan tensions. Flights from Vienna and Taipei are rerouted for safety measures, including refueling in Vienna. The airline prioritizes passenger safety amidst regional conflict.

Updated: 07-05-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a strategic move for passenger safety, Taiwan's EVA Air unveiled changes to its European routes on Wednesday. This decision follows elevated risks in airspace due to recent skirmishes between India and Pakistan.

One such adjustment involves rerouting a Vienna-bound flight, which will now return to its origin point instead of continuing. Additionally, a Taipei to Milan flight will make an unscheduled stopover in Vienna for refueling.

The airline's statement emphasized that these changes are part of a broader effort to maintain safety and reliability amid ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

