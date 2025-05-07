Airline Chaos: Asia Re-Routes Flights Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Asian airlines, faced with intensifying conflicts between India and Pakistan, have opted to re-route and cancel flights to Europe for safety. The decision comes as the two nuclear-armed nations exchange military actions that mark the worst encounter in over two decades.

Taiwanese carrier EVA Air announced adjustments to flights traversing Europe's airspaces to avoid conflict zones. A Vienna-bound flight is due to return, and others will detour for refueling stops to maintain passenger safety. Korean Air has also re-routed Seoul-Dubai flights via a new southern route.

Meanwhile, Thai Airways warned of potential delays as they reroute European and South Asian flights. Taiwan's China Airlines has activated a contingency plan, with flight cancellations recorded. Airlines previously flew over Russia, but geopolitical tensions and sanctions have now limited that option.

(With inputs from agencies.)