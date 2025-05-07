Left Menu

Airline Chaos: Asia Re-Routes Flights Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Several Asian airlines have re-routed or cancelled flights to Europe due to rising tensions and conflict between India and Pakistan. Airlines including EVA Air, Korean Air, and Thai Airways are taking precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety, involving major changes in flight paths and possible delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian airlines, faced with intensifying conflicts between India and Pakistan, have opted to re-route and cancel flights to Europe for safety. The decision comes as the two nuclear-armed nations exchange military actions that mark the worst encounter in over two decades.

Taiwanese carrier EVA Air announced adjustments to flights traversing Europe's airspaces to avoid conflict zones. A Vienna-bound flight is due to return, and others will detour for refueling stops to maintain passenger safety. Korean Air has also re-routed Seoul-Dubai flights via a new southern route.

Meanwhile, Thai Airways warned of potential delays as they reroute European and South Asian flights. Taiwan's China Airlines has activated a contingency plan, with flight cancellations recorded. Airlines previously flew over Russia, but geopolitical tensions and sanctions have now limited that option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

