Left Menu

Paytm Achieves EBITDA Profitability Milestone in Q4 FY25

Paytm has reported EBITDA profitability for Q4 FY25, marking a significant milestone in its journey to sustained profitability. Excluding a Rs 522 crore ESOP charge, Paytm's PAT improved to Rs (23) crore. The company added 8 lakh new merchants, reinforcing its leadership in offline payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:03 IST
Paytm Achieves EBITDA Profitability Milestone in Q4 FY25
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm, a leader in payments and financial services, has announced its achievement of EBITDA profitability before ESOP costs for the fourth quarter of FY25. This milestone represents a key advance in Paytm's strategy towards sustained profitability, underscoring the effects of stringent cost-control and operational efficiency measures.

According to a company statement, Paytm recorded an EBITDA profit of Rs 81 crore in the January-March quarter, signaling its capacity to generate operating profits before stock-based expenses. This development marks significant progress for the fintech leader, highlighted by steady growth in its core business functions and a resurgence in user engagement as Paytm resumes UPI onboarding and hones its focus on payments and financial services. Additionally, Paytm's net losses have been significantly reduced. Excluding a unique Rs 522 crore ESOP charge, the company reported an improved Profit After Tax (PAT) figure of Rs (23) crore for Q4 FY25, reflecting a major quarter-on-quarter advancement as Paytm inches closer to achieving overall profitability.

This achievement aligns with the company's CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma's, voluntary forfeiture of 2.1 crore ESOPs, which has contributed to this one-off adjustment. Paytm asserted that the ESOP-related charge this quarter is a singular non-cash accounting adjustment and does not affect its fundamental business performance or cash reserves. A major driver for Paytm's path to profitability is its expanding financial services sector, with revenues growing 9% sequentially to Rs 545 crore, driven by increased merchant loan disbursements and improved collection efficiencies. Concurrently, Paytm's merchant ecosystem is expanding, with 8 lakh new merchants added to its payment devices network, bringing the total merchant subscriber base to 1.24 crore as of March 2025.

This steady growth in merchant adoption is solidifying Paytm's dominance in offline payments, a pivotal component of its revenue and growth strategy. With a robust cash reserve of Rs 12,809 crore at the close of March 2025, Paytm declares it retains substantial financial flexibility to invest in its core business areas and future innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025