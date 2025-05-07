Left Menu

India's Trade Standoff: Navigating UK's New Carbon Tax Rules

The India-UK free trade agreement has no provision against Britain's proposed carbon tax. This absence could impact India's exports worth $775 million. Though the UK intends to implement this tax by 2027, India's right to retaliate is preserved in case of future impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:27 IST
India's Trade Standoff: Navigating UK's New Carbon Tax Rules
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

India's exporters may face new challenges after the UK announced plans to implement its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism by 2027. This move could affect Indian exports, including iron, steel, and aluminium, totaling approximately $775 million annually.

Officials highlighted that the current India-UK free trade agreement lacks measures against this proposed tax, potentially offsetting the benefits India gains from trade concessions.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal raised concerns, indicating India may pursue retaliatory measures if the UK proceeds. The tax proposal mirrors the European Union's stance, aiming to impose a tax between 14-24% on pertinent sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025