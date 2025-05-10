Left Menu

Birla Corporation's Cement Success: Profit Surges Amid Industry Recovery

Birla Corporation, part of the MP Birla Group, has seen a 32.7% increase in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, driven by higher sales volume and realisation in its cement business. Despite challenges in previous quarters, demand and price upticks contributed to this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial performance, MP Birla Group's Birla Corporation reported a substantial 32.7% rise in consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 256.6 crore. This growth was primarily fueled by an increase in sales volume and realizations in its cement segment.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 193.34 crore in the same period the previous year, according to regulatory filings. Birla Corporation's revenues from operations also rose by 6% to Rs 2,814.91 crore during this quarter, compared to Rs 2,654.44 crore a year ago, revealing a resilient performance amidst earlier challenges.

Concluding FY25 with strong production and sales volumes, Birla Corporation capitalized on increased demand and improved pricing. This resulted in higher capacity utilization reaching 105% in the March quarter, reflecting a robust recovery trajectory.

