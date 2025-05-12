Bancomext's Triumphant Return to Global Markets

Mexico's National Bank for Foreign Trade, Bancomext, has made a significant return to the international market by successfully issuing a $500 million bond. This marks the bank's first foray into the global bonds scene since 2021.

The bond comes with a five-year maturity, underscoring the financial institution's strategic long-term vision. It carries a 5.87% coupon rate, showcasing attractive returns for investors.

This latest move not only highlights Bancomext's financial stability but also reflects the broader confidence in Mexico's economic climate and prospects.

