Bancomext's Triumphant Return to Global Markets
Mexico's National Bank for Foreign Trade, known as Bancomext, has issued a $500 million bond in international markets. This marks the bank's first global market return since 2021. The bond features a five-year maturity and a 5.87% coupon rate, signaling confidence in Mexico’s economic outlook.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:22 IST
This latest move not only highlights Bancomext's financial stability but also reflects the broader confidence in Mexico's economic climate and prospects.
