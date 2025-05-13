Emergency Task Force Assembles to Tackle Telecom Outages at Newark Airport

The U.S. Transportation Department is rapidly assembling an emergency task force following a series of telecom outages at Newark Liberty Airport, shaking public trust in air travel. The move aims to tackle technical failures, drawing on industry experts from L3Harris and Verizon.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the initiative at a briefing, emphasizing the need for infrastructure upgrades, including replacing outdated copper wiring with fiber optics. Duffy criticized former government officials, including Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, for not addressing the aging system earlier.

The FAA has proposed temporary flight reductions at Newark due to staffing shortages and ongoing runway construction. The emergency measures, including flight caps, aim to prevent further disruptions while assessing longer-term solutions, amid criticism from major carriers like United Airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)