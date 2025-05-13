Left Menu

Emergency Task Force Assembles to Tackle Telecom Outages at Newark Airport

FAA initiates emergency task force to address telecom outages at Newark Airport. With recent disruptions, authorities fast-track solutions, including fiber installation. Criticism directed at previous administrations for neglect. Proposals include flight cuts and infrastructure upgrades to enhance resiliency and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 01:42 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department is rapidly assembling an emergency task force following a series of telecom outages at Newark Liberty Airport, shaking public trust in air travel. The move aims to tackle technical failures, drawing on industry experts from L3Harris and Verizon.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the initiative at a briefing, emphasizing the need for infrastructure upgrades, including replacing outdated copper wiring with fiber optics. Duffy criticized former government officials, including Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, for not addressing the aging system earlier.

The FAA has proposed temporary flight reductions at Newark due to staffing shortages and ongoing runway construction. The emergency measures, including flight caps, aim to prevent further disruptions while assessing longer-term solutions, amid criticism from major carriers like United Airlines.

