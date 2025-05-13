Left Menu

Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Tepid Open

Despite a sluggish start, Indian equities managed to rebound after opening on a weak note. The market's early dip was due to profit bookers seeking to balance recent gains. Confidence was seen as indices turned positive, boosted mainly by domestic retail and high net-worth individual (HNI) investors.

Updated: 13-05-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:46 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Indian equities opened tepidly on Tuesday after a robust rally in the previous session, influenced by profit-taking as investors sought to calibrate recent gains. Despite the initial setback, indices quickly rebounded, showcasing a sustained confidence among investors.

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,864.05, declining 60.65 points or 0.24%, while the BSE Sensex similarly dipped 180.30 points or 0.22% to start at 82,249.60. Analysts attributed Monday's rally to high net-worth (HNIs) investors, noting subdued participation from foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutions, which suggests that a rise in institutional buying could herald a broader market recovery.

Market expert Ajay Bagga remarked that non-institutional buying significantly drove Indian markets' rally, with domestic retail and HNI interests persisting in the face of tepid futures. Sector-wise, Nifty Pharma led with a 1.2% gain, while Nifty PSU Bank also performed well, contrasting declines led by Nifty IT, which dropped over 1%.

Globally, markets reacted to a trade agreement between China and the U.S., resetting economic ties. President Trump's 'shock and negotiate' approach injected surprise into negotiations, which, despite early high expectations, resulted in a mild change, inviting new talks.

Akshay Chinchalkar of Axis Securities highlighted Nifty's 3.8% surge as it crossed the crucial 200-day moving average, indicating potential short-term positive returns. Support is pegged between 24,650 and 24,700, with 25,000 as critical psychological resistance, marking mid-May as a strategic temporal threshold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

