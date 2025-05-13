Indian Markets Show Resilience Amid Tepid Open

Indian equities opened tepidly on Tuesday after a robust rally in the previous session, influenced by profit-taking as investors sought to calibrate recent gains. Despite the initial setback, indices quickly rebounded, showcasing a sustained confidence among investors.

The Nifty 50 opened at 24,864.05, declining 60.65 points or 0.24%, while the BSE Sensex similarly dipped 180.30 points or 0.22% to start at 82,249.60. Analysts attributed Monday's rally to high net-worth (HNIs) investors, noting subdued participation from foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutions, which suggests that a rise in institutional buying could herald a broader market recovery.

Market expert Ajay Bagga remarked that non-institutional buying significantly drove Indian markets' rally, with domestic retail and HNI interests persisting in the face of tepid futures. Sector-wise, Nifty Pharma led with a 1.2% gain, while Nifty PSU Bank also performed well, contrasting declines led by Nifty IT, which dropped over 1%.

Globally, markets reacted to a trade agreement between China and the U.S., resetting economic ties. President Trump's 'shock and negotiate' approach injected surprise into negotiations, which, despite early high expectations, resulted in a mild change, inviting new talks.

Akshay Chinchalkar of Axis Securities highlighted Nifty's 3.8% surge as it crossed the crucial 200-day moving average, indicating potential short-term positive returns. Support is pegged between 24,650 and 24,700, with 25,000 as critical psychological resistance, marking mid-May as a strategic temporal threshold.

(With inputs from agencies.)