Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition

The Tribeca Festival has announced the dates for its 26th edition, with the 2027 festival scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 12 in New York City.

ANI | Updated: 30-09-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 22:09 IST
Tribeca Festival announces 2027 dates, submissions open for 26th edition
Tribeca Festival (Photo/Instagram/ @tribeca). Image Credit: ANI

The Tribeca Festival has announced the dates for its 26th edition, with the 2027 festival scheduled to take place from June 3 to June 12 in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Following its landmark 25th anniversary edition, the festival has opened submissions across multiple programming categories, including feature films, shorts, music videos, Tribeca TV, Tribeca digital creators, Tribeca games, Tribeca podcasts and Tribeca X.

Tribeca Enterprises CEO Rebecca Glashow said the festival is looking forward to welcoming audiences and artists for its next edition. “Building on a record year at the box office, we cannot wait to welcome our passionate audiences back to New York City for our 26th year to discover and delight in the incredible stories, creativity, and cultural experiences that make Tribeca so special each June,” Glashow said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“At its heart, Tribeca has always been about bringing audiences and artists together to experience the new voices shaping our culture,” she added. Festival director and senior vice president of programming Cara Cusumano said the 2027 edition will continue the festival’s tradition of discovering emerging storytellers.

“Last year’s record-breaking submissions helped make our 25th anniversary one of the most remarkable editions in Tribeca’s history, and we can’t wait to see what comes next,” Cusumano said, as per the outlet. “Tribeca was built on the belief that the next great storyteller could come from anywhere, and we look forward to meeting the voices who will define the 2027 Festival,” she added.

The 25th anniversary edition, held from June 3 to June 14, featured a record 104 feature film world premieres and more than 240 live events. The festival’s milestone edition included Bruce Springsteen receiving the Harry Belafonte Award and participating in a conversation and performance with Bono and Patti Smith. It also featured premieres including Madonna’s ‘Confessions II’ cinematic experience, a companion project to her 'Confessions II' album; Katy Perry’s concert film 'The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris'; and the Katie Holmes-Joshua Jackson romantic comedy 'Happy Hours', marking an onscreen reunion for the former 'Dawson’s Creek' co-stars.

Other highlights included the AI-driven Iran-set film 'Dreams of Violets' and the Margo Martindale-led trucker drama 'The Long Haul',according to The Hollywood Reporter. Festival passes are now available, including the new Hudson Opening Weekend option, which provides access to festival programming from opening night through the first Monday. The festival is also offering an Under 25 pass for the second consecutive year.

The Tribeca Festival, founded in 2001 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, celebrates film, television, music, games, podcasts and digital storytelling while bringing together artists and audiences in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  (ANI)

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