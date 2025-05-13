Alembic's Strong Financial Surge: A 14% Profit Increase in Q4

Alembic has announced a substantial 14% increase in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 24 crore for the fourth quarter of FY25 ending March 31, 2025, according to a company statement released this Tuesday.

In the corresponding quarter of fiscal year 2024, the pharmaceutical giant had registered a net profit of Rs 21 crore. Furthermore, Alembic's revenue from operations witnessed a significant rise, reaching Rs 60 crore, opposed to Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period, as disclosed in their regulatory filing.

Looking at the fiscal year FY25, Alembic's net profit stood at a robust Rs 145 crore, up from Rs 93 crore in FY24. Additionally, the revenue spiked to Rs 222 crore from the Rs 157 crore reported in the fiscal year prior. Reflecting this success, Alembic's shares appreciated by 0.27%, closing at Rs 104.63 each on the BSE on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)