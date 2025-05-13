Vibhor Jain Steps Up as Acting CEO of ONDC
Vibhor Jain, currently the Chief Operating Officer, will take over as acting CEO of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-promoted entity. This change in leadership comes as ONDC continues to search for a new Managing Director and CEO. Since its inception in December 2021, ONDC has achieved over 200 million transactions, showcasing its rapid growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) announced on Tuesday that Vibhor Jain, the current Chief Operating Officer, will serve as the acting CEO of the government-backed organization.
This leadership shift grants Jain full executive powers as ONDC searches for a new Managing Director and CEO.
Founded on December 30, 2021, as a Section 8 company initiated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC has swiftly achieved over 200 million transactions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement