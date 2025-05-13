Vibhor Jain Steps Up as Acting CEO of ONDC

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) announced on Tuesday that Vibhor Jain, the current Chief Operating Officer, will serve as the acting CEO of the government-backed organization.

This leadership shift grants Jain full executive powers as ONDC searches for a new Managing Director and CEO.

Founded on December 30, 2021, as a Section 8 company initiated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC has swiftly achieved over 200 million transactions.

