Vibhor Jain Steps Up as Acting CEO of ONDC

Vibhor Jain, currently the Chief Operating Officer, will take over as acting CEO of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a government-promoted entity. This change in leadership comes as ONDC continues to search for a new Managing Director and CEO. Since its inception in December 2021, ONDC has achieved over 200 million transactions, showcasing its rapid growth.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) announced on Tuesday that Vibhor Jain, the current Chief Operating Officer, will serve as the acting CEO of the government-backed organization.

This leadership shift grants Jain full executive powers as ONDC searches for a new Managing Director and CEO.

Founded on December 30, 2021, as a Section 8 company initiated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC has swiftly achieved over 200 million transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

