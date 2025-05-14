Left Menu

Greater Noida Police Launches Unique Number System for Auto-Rickshaws

The Greater Noida Police have introduced a unique identification number system for auto-rickshaws to curb crime. Each vehicle receives a distinct number, allowing passengers to report incidents easily. The initiative aims to enhance passenger safety and monitor unregistered or overloaded rickshaws within Kasna jurisdiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:17 IST
The Greater Noida Police have launched a groundbreaking unique identification number system for auto-rickshaws to tackle increasing incidents of crime. This initiative is expected to bolster security and make auto travel safer within their jurisdiction.

Under this system, each auto-rickshaw will display a unique identification number such as 'Kasna 1', making it easier for passengers to report misconduct. Essential details about auto drivers will be stored at the Kasna police station to ensure accountability.

According to Kasna Kotwali in-charge Dharmendra Shukla, the system's rollout is progressing swiftly, with 120 out of 250 autos already assigned numbers. This measure will help identify unregistered or overloaded vehicles, thereby promoting safety and compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

