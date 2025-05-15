Left Menu

Historic Aircraft Deal: Qatar Airways' Record-Breaking Boeing Purchase

Qatar Airways has signed a momentous deal to purchase up to 210 Boeing widebody jets, marking the largest aircraft order in the airline's history. The agreement was finalized during U.S. President Trump’s visit to Qatar, though the financial terms have not been disclosed by the carrier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:52 IST
Historic Aircraft Deal: Qatar Airways' Record-Breaking Boeing Purchase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a groundbreaking move, Qatar Airways has entered an agreement to procure up to 210 widebody jets from U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing, marking the airline's most substantial order to date.

The landmark deal, which was sealed during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the Gulf nation, underscores the robust economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Qatar Airways withheld the financial specifics of the transaction, though the acquisition is a testament to their expansion strategy and confidence in the Boeing product line as they continue to meet growing global air travel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025