Historic Aircraft Deal: Qatar Airways' Record-Breaking Boeing Purchase

In a groundbreaking move, Qatar Airways has entered an agreement to procure up to 210 widebody jets from U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing, marking the airline's most substantial order to date.

The landmark deal, which was sealed during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the Gulf nation, underscores the robust economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Qatar Airways withheld the financial specifics of the transaction, though the acquisition is a testament to their expansion strategy and confidence in the Boeing product line as they continue to meet growing global air travel demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)