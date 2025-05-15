Left Menu

Qatar Airways Strikes Historic $96 Billion Deal with Boeing in High-Stakes Gulf Visit

Qatar Airways finalizes a $96 billion order with Boeing for 210 widebody jets during President Trump's visit to Qatar. This deal bolsters US plane manufacturing amidst Airbus' challenges in hot climates. The agreement includes firm orders and options, showcasing significant collaboration with GE Aerospace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:27 IST
Qatar Airways has inked a monumental agreement with Boeing, worth an estimated $96 billion, to purchase up to 210 widebody jets. The signing took place during U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab nation, marking a significant success for the American aerospace giant amid competition with Airbus.

The order, which includes Boeing's 777X and 787 models powered by GE Aerospace engines, represents a substantial boost for Boeing as its competitor Airbus grapples with technical issues in harsh climates. Investors responded positively, with Boeing's stock increasing by 0.9%.

Key figures, including President Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, were present during the deal's signing ceremony. This agreement not only underscores Qatar Airways' expansion plans but also highlights the strategic importance of aviation partnerships in bolstering economic ties between nations.

