Adani Airport Soars with 10% Passenger Traffic Surge

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has announced a notable 10% rise in passenger traffic at Thiruvananthapuram Airport for the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

This impressive growth is attributed not only to the surge in passengers but also to significant infrastructure and technological enhancements made at the airport, enhancing its capacity and operational capabilities.

With this growth, Thiruvananthapuram consolidates its position as a vital travel hub, handling nearly 4.9 million passengers and serving multiple destinations across the globe.

