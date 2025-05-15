Adani Airport Soars with 10% Passenger Traffic Surge
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd reported a 10% increase in passenger traffic at Thiruvananthapuram Airport for 2024-25. Significant advancements in infrastructure and technology contributed to this growth, marking the region as a key aviation hub. The airport handled 4,890,452 passengers, boosting connections to multiple domestic and international destinations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd has announced a notable 10% rise in passenger traffic at Thiruvananthapuram Airport for the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the previous year.
This impressive growth is attributed not only to the surge in passengers but also to significant infrastructure and technological enhancements made at the airport, enhancing its capacity and operational capabilities.
With this growth, Thiruvananthapuram consolidates its position as a vital travel hub, handling nearly 4.9 million passengers and serving multiple destinations across the globe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement