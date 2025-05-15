Left Menu

A Presidential Decision: The Qatar Boeing 747 Proposal

Qatar offers a Boeing 747 to President Trump for temporary use, but it requires costly security upgrades to match the current Air Force One's standards. Despite potential restrictions, Trump could waive requirements. The aircraft's $400 million value is scrutinized amid Air Force One program delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:41 IST
President Donald Trump has been offered a Boeing 747 by Qatar as a temporary Air Force One substitute, pending costly and necessary security enhancements. The aircraft may need fighter jet escorts and face domestic flight restrictions unless significant upgrades are implemented, industry experts and aviation sources have reported.

The potential switch to the Qatari plane arises as the Air Force's acquisition of two new Boeing Air Force One aircraft faces ongoing delays, now expected in 2027, three years behind schedule. Retrofitting Qatar's luxury 747 involves substantial modifications to meet presidential security standards, potentially incurring significant costs in light of Boeing's existing $5 billion expenditure on new models.

Air safety experts express skepticism regarding the plane's preparedness, even with escorts and quick updates. While Trump may bypass status quo requirements, the proposed $400 million aircraft sale price is under scrutiny, considering recent declines in Boeing 747 production and used market assessments.

