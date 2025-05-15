India's REITs: A Booming Investment Opportunity

In a significant financial development, India's four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have distributed Rs 6,070 crore to unitholders over the last fiscal year. This represents a 13% year-on-year increase on the back of higher rental income and an expanding portfolio.

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) announced on Thursday that these REITs collectively distributed over Rs 1,553 crore during the March quarter to more than 2.64 lakh unitholders. This marks a noticeable increase from Rs 1,377 crore distributed in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Commenting on the robust growth, Alok Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the IRA, stated that the sector's strength is driven by high-quality assets and robust leasing activity, especially from global capability centres and strong domestic demand. With growing confidence in the REIT ecosystem, experts remain optimistic about its future prospects.

