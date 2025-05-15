Left Menu

India's REITs: A Booming Investment Opportunity

India's four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) distributed Rs 6,070 crore to unitholders in the last fiscal year, marking a 13% increase driven by higher rental income and expanding portfolios. The REITs report growth of 16% in net operating income and total revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:40 IST
India's REITs: A Booming Investment Opportunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial development, India's four publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have distributed Rs 6,070 crore to unitholders over the last fiscal year. This represents a 13% year-on-year increase on the back of higher rental income and an expanding portfolio.

The Indian REITs Association (IRA) announced on Thursday that these REITs collectively distributed over Rs 1,553 crore during the March quarter to more than 2.64 lakh unitholders. This marks a noticeable increase from Rs 1,377 crore distributed in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Commenting on the robust growth, Alok Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust and Chairman of the IRA, stated that the sector's strength is driven by high-quality assets and robust leasing activity, especially from global capability centres and strong domestic demand. With growing confidence in the REIT ecosystem, experts remain optimistic about its future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025