Alkem Labs launches therapy kit to support hair growth

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:56 IST
Alkem Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched a therapy kit to support hair growth.

The company has introduced Renocia cyclical therapy kit, a weekly nutritional supplementation regimen to support hair growth, strengthen hair follicles and manage hair loss, the drug firm said in a statement.

The supplements in the kit are made using only vegetarian-sourced ingredients, it added.

Renocia cyclical therapy kit contains a set of nutritional supplements, including vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, each to be taken on designated days of the week, the company said.

This structured weekly protocol enables better nutrient absorption and utilisation, it added.

''Renocia cyclical therapy offers a structured and targeted approach that aligns with the body's natural nutritional requirements through the week. By using only vegetarian-sourced ingredients, we aim to make this product acceptable and accessible to all sections of the Indian population,'' Alkem CEO Vikas Gupta stated.

Alkm shares ended flat at Rs 5,790 apiece on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

