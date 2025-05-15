Left Menu

Anticipation Builds for Namma Metro's Yellow Line Debut

The Namma Metro's Yellow Line is set to begin operations by June, pending regulatory approvals. Initial service will feature limited stops and reduced frequency, with potential delays pushing the start to July. The line aims to alleviate Bengaluru's traffic woes, particularly around Electronics City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:15 IST
Anticipation Builds for Namma Metro's Yellow Line Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Namma Metro's long-anticipated Yellow Line is nearing operational status, with a tentative June launch subject to regulatory approvals, according to statements from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Maheshwar Rao M.

Rao expressed optimism about starting services by June but cautioned about potential delays to July. The introduction of driverless train sets, produced domestically, was noted as a pivotal component.

Spanning from R V Road to Bommasandra, the Yellow Line will initially include limited services at select stops, planned at 30-minute intervals. The extension is poised to alleviate traffic bottlenecks in southern Bengaluru significantly, particularly in Electronics City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025