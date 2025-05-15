Anticipation Builds for Namma Metro's Yellow Line Debut

Namma Metro's long-anticipated Yellow Line is nearing operational status, with a tentative June launch subject to regulatory approvals, according to statements from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director Maheshwar Rao M.

Rao expressed optimism about starting services by June but cautioned about potential delays to July. The introduction of driverless train sets, produced domestically, was noted as a pivotal component.

Spanning from R V Road to Bommasandra, the Yellow Line will initially include limited services at select stops, planned at 30-minute intervals. The extension is poised to alleviate traffic bottlenecks in southern Bengaluru significantly, particularly in Electronics City.

(With inputs from agencies.)