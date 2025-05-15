Left Menu

India and US Set Stage for Key Trade Talks

India and the US are actively working on a bilateral trade agreement. Indian officials will visit Washington on May 17, led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. The talks aim for an interim trade arrangement offering early mutual benefits, with hopes of completing this phase by fall 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:51 IST
India and US Set Stage for Key Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are making significant strides in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, according to a high-ranking Indian official. The countries are exploring options for an interim arrangement that promises early gains, setting the stage for further advancements.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal announced that a delegation of Indian representatives is preparing to head to Washington, D.C., for deeper consultations. The talks, scheduled for May 17-20, exemplify the seriousness of both nations in advancing economic collaboration.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will spearhead the Indian team, engaging with US counterparts, including USTR Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The aim is to secure preliminary trade benefits as a precursor to finalizing the first phase of the agreement by fall 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025