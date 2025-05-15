India and US Set Stage for Key Trade Talks

India and the United States are making significant strides in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, according to a high-ranking Indian official. The countries are exploring options for an interim arrangement that promises early gains, setting the stage for further advancements.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal announced that a delegation of Indian representatives is preparing to head to Washington, D.C., for deeper consultations. The talks, scheduled for May 17-20, exemplify the seriousness of both nations in advancing economic collaboration.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will spearhead the Indian team, engaging with US counterparts, including USTR Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The aim is to secure preliminary trade benefits as a precursor to finalizing the first phase of the agreement by fall 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)