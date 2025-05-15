Afrobarometer and APRM Renew Partnership to Advance Citizen-Centred Governance Data

In a significant move to deepen their collaboration in the field of governance and policy development, Afrobarometer and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) have renewed their strategic partnership through the signing of a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement was formalised by Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka and APRM CEO Ambassador Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre during the APRM’s Third Africa High-Level Forum on South-South and Triangular Cooperation held last week in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

This renewed commitment underscores the critical role of data in advancing democratic governance, evidence-based policymaking, and inclusive development across the African continent.

Building on a Strong Foundation of Collaboration

Afrobarometer, a renowned pan-African, non-partisan survey research network, is widely acknowledged for providing reliable, high-quality data that reflect the views, experiences, and aspirations of African citizens. Its surveys offer insights into public attitudes on democracy, governance, economic conditions, and other critical development issues.

APRM, a specialised agency of the African Union, plays a pivotal role in enhancing governance through voluntary country reviews, peer learning, and national reform initiatives aligned with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

The partnership between these two institutions is not new. Over the years, Afrobarometer’s public opinion data have been a cornerstone of several APRM outputs, most notably the Africa Governance Report 2023: Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa. The report leveraged Afrobarometer data to provide evidence-based analysis of the democratic challenges facing the continent. Furthermore, the APRM has drawn upon Afrobarometer's technical expertise in developing the methodology and tools for its African Governance Atlas, a pioneering platform designed to monitor governance trends across African nations.

Driving the Data for Governance Agenda

The MoU renewal signifies a robust commitment to further align the institutions’ tools and missions. Through initiatives such as the Data for Governance Alliance—a project led by Afrobarometer and involving APRM and other stakeholders—the two entities have already partnered on webinars, public events, and collaborative research efforts aimed at reinforcing the role of data in shaping governance.

The renewed agreement outlines several priority areas:

Alignment of Research Tools : Afrobarometer’s public opinion surveys will be more closely integrated with APRM’s governance-monitoring instruments, such as the Africa Governance Index and National Programmes of Action .

Strengthening Data Systems : Joint efforts will be made to improve the availability, accessibility, and quality of governance data across the continent.

Inclusion and Equity in Governance Metrics : There will be a renewed emphasis on incorporating youth- and gender-sensitive indicators to ensure that the voices of historically marginalised populations are reflected in governance frameworks.

Capacity Building: Training and capacity-strengthening initiatives will target national policymakers, data analysts, and civil society organisations to empower them to use governance data more effectively.

A Vision for Citizen-Led Governance

Both institutions see the MoU as a pathway toward enhancing democratic accountability by centring African citizens in the governance conversation.

“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to putting citizens at the heart of governance,” said Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka. “By aligning our data systems and sharing expertise, we can ensure that public opinion is not only heard but used to shape responsive and accountable leadership. This will also accelerate progress on Agenda 2063, the African Union’s blueprint for transforming the continent.”

Ambassador Marie-Antoinette Rose Quatre echoed these sentiments, stating, “We’ve been working very closely with Afrobarometer for a while now because the work that APRM does is evidence-based. This MoU reflects a level of commitment to collaborate with each other and to really enrich our work on the ground and in the member states.”

Looking Ahead

The three-year agreement marks a transformative phase in the Afrobarometer-APRM relationship, providing a formal framework for intensified cooperation and knowledge exchange. As both institutions strive to enhance transparency, accountability, and participatory governance, the renewed partnership is set to have a lasting impact on how governance is monitored, assessed, and improved in Africa.

By amplifying citizen voices and anchoring governance processes in robust empirical data, this collaboration holds the promise of making African governance more inclusive, informed, and future-ready.