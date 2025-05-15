Left Menu

Eternal Ltd Expands with Major Mumbai Office Space Lease

Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato, has leased 84,157 sq ft of office space in Mumbai from Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd for five years. The starting monthly rent is Rs 160 per sq ft. Demand for office space has been strong recently, driven by corporates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:07 IST
Eternal Ltd Expands with Major Mumbai Office Space Lease
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eternal Ltd, the parent company of Zomato, has secured a significant office space lease in Mumbai, marking an expansion move. The firm has taken on lease 84,157 sq ft in Andheri (East) Mumbai from Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd for a five-year term, according to CRE Matrix data.

The initial monthly rent for the space is set at Rs 160 per sq ft, amounting to Rs 1.34 crore, as per registration documents reviewed. The agreement, officially registered on May 9, includes a provision for a 15% rent increase after three years.

The demand for office space has witnessed robust growth over the past two years, driven by domestic and foreign corporates. This has led to gross office leasing reaching unprecedented levels in 2024. Notably, Zomato also rebranded as 'Eternal Ltd' on stock exchanges last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025