India's Export Success: Engineering and Electronics Lead the Charge

India's merchandise exports in 2024-25 were dominated by engineering goods, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and electronics, collectively contributing over 50%, as revealed by government data. This highlights India's robust presence across varied sectors amidst ongoing efforts to enhance manufacturing and value-added export capabilities.

Engineering goods took the lead, accounting for a substantial 26.67% of the total USD 437.42 billion exports in 2024-25. Electronics recorded the highest growth rate at 32.46%, and key export destinations included the UAE, the US, the Netherlands, the UK, and Italy.

India's agricultural exports continued to thrive, with rice exports reaching a record USD 12.5 billion and key destinations being Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the USA. The extensive export reach underscores India's vast production capacity and the remarkable growth in diverse trade sectors.

