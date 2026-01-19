Record Wheat Sowing in 2025-26 Rabi Season Boosts Agriculture

Wheat sowing has reached an unprecedented 33.41 million hectares in the 2025-26 rabi season, according to the latest data from the agriculture ministry. This surge is largely due to favorable weather conditions that have boosted agricultural prospects.

Compared to the previous year, the total area under wheat has increased by 0.61 million hectares. The planting of wheat and other rabi crops, which are sown during the winter months, has now been completed and harvesting will begin from March onwards.

The data also reveals growth in other rabi crops, with pulses rising to 13.7 million hectares from 13.3 million hectares, coarse cereals up to 5.87 million hectares from 5.59 million, and oilseeds increasing to 9.68 million hectares. Overall, the total area sown with rabi crops stands at 65.23 million hectares, reflecting a 3.31% increase over last year's 63.14 million hectares.

(With inputs from agencies.)