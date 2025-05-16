Left Menu

Pricol Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Pricol Limited, an auto-component manufacturer, reported a Q4 2025 profit of Rs 34.94 crore. The company saw its annual profit rise to Rs 167.02 crore. Pricol Precision Products Pvt Ltd acquired a division from Sundaram Auto Components. The company aims to overcome geopolitical challenges and ensure stakeholder value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:16 IST
Pricol Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Auto-component manufacturer Pricol Limited has announced a consolidated profit of Rs 34.94 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This represents a decrease from the Rs 41.50 crore achieved in the same period last year.

Despite quarterly fluctuations, the company's consolidated annual profit saw a substantial increase from Rs 140.61 crore to Rs 167.02 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025. A strategic acquisition was highlighted during the quarter as Pricol Precision Products Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Pricol Ltd, acquired the Injection moulded plastic component solutions division from Sundaram Auto Components Ltd on January 31, 2025.

Pricol's total income for Q4 2025 stood at Rs 773.70 crore, up from Rs 588.51 crore in the previous year. Commenting on the results, Managing Director Vikram Mohan emphasized progress and resilience despite geopolitical challenges, and expressed commitment to overcoming operational hurdles while ensuring value for stakeholders into the next financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025