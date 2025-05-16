Pricol Limited Reports Robust Financial Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Auto-component manufacturer Pricol Limited has announced a consolidated profit of Rs 34.94 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter. This represents a decrease from the Rs 41.50 crore achieved in the same period last year.

Despite quarterly fluctuations, the company's consolidated annual profit saw a substantial increase from Rs 140.61 crore to Rs 167.02 crore for the year ending March 31, 2025. A strategic acquisition was highlighted during the quarter as Pricol Precision Products Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Pricol Ltd, acquired the Injection moulded plastic component solutions division from Sundaram Auto Components Ltd on January 31, 2025.

Pricol's total income for Q4 2025 stood at Rs 773.70 crore, up from Rs 588.51 crore in the previous year. Commenting on the results, Managing Director Vikram Mohan emphasized progress and resilience despite geopolitical challenges, and expressed commitment to overcoming operational hurdles while ensuring value for stakeholders into the next financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)