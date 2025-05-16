Leadership Shake-Up at Novo Nordisk Amidst Market Struggles

Novo Nordisk, a leading pharmaceutical company, announced the resignation of its CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen. The decision comes amid growing competition in the obesity drug market, notably from U.S. rival Eli Lilly, and a notable drop in share price since its June 2024 peak.

Under Jorgensen's tenure, Novo Nordisk achieved significant successes, becoming a market leader with its Wegovy and Ozempic treatments. However, new drug developments have failed to meet investor expectations, contributing to a strategic shift in leadership to restore growth and investor trust.

Lars Rebien Sorensen, the former CEO of Novo Nordisk, will join the board as an observer to potentially take a more active role in the future, indicating a transitional phase as the company seeks a new direction amid these challenges.

