Cochin Airport's Futuristic Transformation: Unveiling CIAL 2.0

Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) is embarking on a transformative journey with the launch of CIAL 2.0, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fully digitizing airport operations. This Rs200-crore endeavour, set to be unveiled by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 19, 2025, will leverage artificial intelligence, automation, and fortified cybersecurity measures to enhance passenger experiences.

According to S. Suhas IAS, Managing Director of CIAL, the project will place intelligence at the core of every operation, as directed by the Honorable Chairman and board of directors. As part of this comprehensive upgrade, CIAL introduces the Cyber Defence Operations Centre (CDOC), India's first on-premises server facility at an airport. This centre, designed with real-time threat intelligence and backed by CDAC, provides advanced security tools to counter cyber threats like hacking, malware, and ransomware, setting a national benchmark for airport cybersecurity.

Further boosting security, CIAL has implemented full-body scanners for contactless passenger screening, an Automated Tray Retrieval System for faster baggage processing, and an AI-driven surveillance with over 4,000 intelligent cameras. New security infrastructure includes a Bomb Detection and Disposal System, up-to-date databases and information display systems, and comprehensive digital services like facial recognition check-in and AI-based baggage tracking, marking a new era of convenience and efficiency at CIAL.

