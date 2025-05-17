Mangaluru International Airport's Record-Breaking Surge in Passenger Traffic
Mangaluru International Airport achieved new heights in FY 2024-25, witnessing a record 2.32 million passengers, a 15.34% rise from the previous year. The airport saw significant growth in both domestic and international flights, cargo operations, and set new monthly and daily passenger records.
- Country:
- India
Mangaluru International Airport has set a new record, handling 2.32 million passengers in the fiscal year 2024-25, representing a 15.34% increase from the previous year's figures, officials revealed on Saturday.
The airport recorded a significant rise in both domestic and international passenger numbers, with domestic travellers increasing by 14.55% to 1.61 million and international passengers rising by 17.15% to 715,000. Air traffic movements reached 16,816, an 11.26% growth from the past year.
Cargo operations also expanded remarkably. Domestic cargo grew to 3,864.1 metric tonnes, while the newly launched international cargo services reached 1,347.07 metric tonnes. A milestone was marked in April 2025, with a record 217,893 passengers, including the highest daily count of 8,103.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Flights Disrupted as Storms Wreak Havoc on Air Traffic
Missile Launch from Yemen Disrupts Israeli Air Traffic
Israeli police say air traffic was closed at main airport after missile launch from Yemen, reports AP.
Urgent Call for Air Traffic Control Overhaul
Revamping the Sky: U.S. Air Traffic Control Gets a Modern Makeover