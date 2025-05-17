Left Menu

Mangaluru International Airport's Record-Breaking Surge in Passenger Traffic

Mangaluru International Airport achieved new heights in FY 2024-25, witnessing a record 2.32 million passengers, a 15.34% rise from the previous year. The airport saw significant growth in both domestic and international flights, cargo operations, and set new monthly and daily passenger records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru International Airport has set a new record, handling 2.32 million passengers in the fiscal year 2024-25, representing a 15.34% increase from the previous year's figures, officials revealed on Saturday.

The airport recorded a significant rise in both domestic and international passenger numbers, with domestic travellers increasing by 14.55% to 1.61 million and international passengers rising by 17.15% to 715,000. Air traffic movements reached 16,816, an 11.26% growth from the past year.

Cargo operations also expanded remarkably. Domestic cargo grew to 3,864.1 metric tonnes, while the newly launched international cargo services reached 1,347.07 metric tonnes. A milestone was marked in April 2025, with a record 217,893 passengers, including the highest daily count of 8,103.

(With inputs from agencies.)

