Mangaluru International Airport's Record-Breaking Surge in Passenger Traffic

Mangaluru International Airport has set a new record, handling 2.32 million passengers in the fiscal year 2024-25, representing a 15.34% increase from the previous year's figures, officials revealed on Saturday.

The airport recorded a significant rise in both domestic and international passenger numbers, with domestic travellers increasing by 14.55% to 1.61 million and international passengers rising by 17.15% to 715,000. Air traffic movements reached 16,816, an 11.26% growth from the past year.

Cargo operations also expanded remarkably. Domestic cargo grew to 3,864.1 metric tonnes, while the newly launched international cargo services reached 1,347.07 metric tonnes. A milestone was marked in April 2025, with a record 217,893 passengers, including the highest daily count of 8,103.

(With inputs from agencies.)