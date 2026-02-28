Record Highs: India’s Surge in Domestic Air Traffic for January 2026
India's domestic air passenger traffic saw a 4.36% increase in January 2026, reaching 152.49 lakh. IndiGo dominated with a 63.6% market share, while Akasa Air had the highest passenger load factor at 93.2%. The on-time performance leader was IndiGo at 70.9%, according to DGCA data.
India's domestic air passenger traffic rose significantly by 4.36% year-on-year, reaching 152.49 lakh in January 2026, as revealed by DGCA data.
IndiGo emerged as the market leader, reclaiming its position with a 63.6% market share and transporting 97.04 lakh passengers, after recovering from a market share dip due to operational disruptions in the previous month.
Akasa Air achieved the highest passenger load factor of 93.2%, while IndiGo also led in on-time performance at 70.9% across six major metro airports. Meanwhile, Air India's market share dropped to 26.5%.