Record Highs: India’s Surge in Domestic Air Traffic for January 2026

India's domestic air passenger traffic saw a 4.36% increase in January 2026, reaching 152.49 lakh. IndiGo dominated with a 63.6% market share, while Akasa Air had the highest passenger load factor at 93.2%. The on-time performance leader was IndiGo at 70.9%, according to DGCA data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
  • Country:
  • India

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose significantly by 4.36% year-on-year, reaching 152.49 lakh in January 2026, as revealed by DGCA data.

IndiGo emerged as the market leader, reclaiming its position with a 63.6% market share and transporting 97.04 lakh passengers, after recovering from a market share dip due to operational disruptions in the previous month.

Akasa Air achieved the highest passenger load factor of 93.2%, while IndiGo also led in on-time performance at 70.9% across six major metro airports. Meanwhile, Air India's market share dropped to 26.5%.

