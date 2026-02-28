Record Highs: India’s Surge in Domestic Air Traffic for January 2026

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose significantly by 4.36% year-on-year, reaching 152.49 lakh in January 2026, as revealed by DGCA data.

IndiGo emerged as the market leader, reclaiming its position with a 63.6% market share and transporting 97.04 lakh passengers, after recovering from a market share dip due to operational disruptions in the previous month.

Akasa Air achieved the highest passenger load factor of 93.2%, while IndiGo also led in on-time performance at 70.9% across six major metro airports. Meanwhile, Air India's market share dropped to 26.5%.