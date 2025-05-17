Empowering Nation: Delhi's Big Step Towards Accessibility

The Sugamya Delhi Abhiyan initiative, driven by Prime Minister's 'Accessible India Campaign,' was formally launched on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2025. The event, held in New Delhi, saw a high-level consultation at the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities' Office, focusing on making the city inclusive for persons with disabilities.

Building on the successful Sugamya Dwarka Abhiyan, over 70 buildings and public spaces in Dwarka have been assessed for accessibility. Spearheaded by IDEA, the campaign engages over 500 experts and volunteers, supported by various stakeholders, government bodies, and social organizations, to promote accessibility as a community effort.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, MP for South West Delhi, endorsed the campaign, emphasizing citizens' role in identifying and overcoming barriers. The event also unveiled the Purple Building Certification and Accessibility Guidelines for Events, ensuring India's path towards universal accessibility. The initiative is supported by institutions like AMTZ and the CCPD.

(With inputs from agencies.)